U.S. FTC confirms Facebook probe, company shares plunge
A view of and Apple iPhone displaying the Facebook app's splash screen on May 10th 2012. (KAREN BLEIER / AFP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 10:54AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 11:20AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.
Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.
Facebook said in a statement on Monday that the company remains "strongly committed" to protecting people's information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC's questions.
News outlets have reported on the FTC investigation last week, but the FTC hadn't confirmed it until Monday. Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances.
