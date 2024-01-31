U.S. Federal Reserve signals that interest rate cuts aren't imminent and leaves them unchanged for now

BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated Wednesday that it’s nearing a long-awaited shift toward cutting interest rates, a sign that its officials have grown confident that they're close to fully taming inflation. But the Fed also signaled that the first rate cut is likely months away.
The Fed kept its key rate unchanged at about 5.4 per cent, a 22-year high. In a statement, it signaled a policy shift by dropping previous wording that had said it was still considering further rate hikes.
Still, the Fed cautioned that it “does not expect it will be appropriate” to cut rates “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably” to its two-per-cent target. That suggests that a rate reduction is unlikely at its next meeting in March.
“I don’t think it’s likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting” to start cutting rates, Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference.
The overall changes to the statement — compared with its last meeting in December — show that the Fed has moved definitively toward considering rate reductions while still maintaining flexibility. In December, the officials had signaled that they expected to carry out three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024. Yet they have said little about when those cuts might begin, though senior officials have emphasized that the Fed would proceed cautiously.
The central bank's message — that it's edging closer to cutting rates but not planning to do so anytime soon — disappointed traders on Wall Street. Stock prices fell broadly after the statement was released and while Powell addressed reporters.
The change in the Fed’s stance comes as the economy is showing surprising durability after a series of 11 rate hikes helped drastically slow inflation, which had hit a four-decade high 18 months ago. Over the past six months, prices have risen at an annual rate of just below two per cent, consistent with the Fed’s target level, according to its preferred inflation gauge. And growth remains healthy. In the final three months of last year, the economy expanded at a 3.3-per-cent annual rate, the government said last week.
The Fed is assessing inflation and the economy at a time when the intensifying presidential campaign is pivoting in no small part on voters’ perceptions of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic stewardship. Republicans in Congress have attacked Biden over the high inflation that gripped the nation beginning in 2021 as the economy emerged from recession. But the latest economic data — ranging from steady consumer spending to solid job growth to the slowdown in inflation — has been bolstering consumer confidence.
At his news conference, Powell said the Fed welcomes signs of economic strength. But he said the policymakers are seeking further evidence of a sustained slowdown in inflation.
“We want to see strong growth and a strong labor market,” the Fed chair said. "We’re looking for inflation to come down, as it has been coming down for the last six months.”
Most economists have said they expect the Fed to start cutting its benchmark rate in May or June. Rate cuts would eventually lead to lower borrowing costs for America’s consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.
A year ago, many analysts were predicting that widespread layoffs and sharply higher unemployment would be needed to cool the economy and curb inflation. Yet job growth has been steady. The unemployment rate, at 3.7 per cent, isn’t far above a half-century low.
Labour costs are easing, too. On Wednesday, the government reported that pay and benefits for America’s workers, which accelerated in 2022, grew in the final three months of 2023 at the slowest pace in 2 1/2 years.
The Fed appears on the verge of achieving a rare “soft landing,” in which it manages to conquer high inflation without causing a recession. Should the pace of economic growth strengthen, though, it could complicate the challenge for the Fed. A much faster expansion, especially one fueled by rate cuts, could potentially re-ignite inflation.
On the other hand, any evidence that the economy is slowing appreciably would likely accelerate the Fed’s timetable for rate cuts. And indeed, some cracks in the job market have begun to emerge and, if they worsen, could spur the Fed to cut rates quickly.
“If we saw an unexpected weakening in the labour market, that would certainly weigh on cutting sooner," Powell said at his news conference. "If we saw inflation being stickier or higher, it would argue for moving later.”
Asked whether he thought the Fed has already achieved a soft landing, Powell suggested it would be premature to say so.
“We have a ways to go,” he said. "Core inflation is still well above target on a 12-month basis. Certainly, I’m encouraged and we’re encouraged by the progress, but we’re not declaring victory at this point. We think we have a ways to go.”
For several months, for example, most of the job growth has occurred in just a few sectors — health care, government and hotels, restaurants and entertainment. Any weakening in those areas of the economy could threaten hiring and the overall expansion.
A report Tuesday showed that the number of workers who quit in December reached its lowest level in three years. That suggested that fewer Americans are being recruited for new, higher-paying jobs or are willing to search for and take new positions. Though quits remain at a level consistent with a solid job market, they have fallen about one-third from their peak in mid-2022.
Still, the U.S. economy is outdoing its counterparts overseas. During the October-December quarter, the 20 countries that share the euro currency barely avoided a recession, posting essentially no growth. Still, as in the United States, unemployment is very low in the euro area, and inflation has slowed to a 2.9-per-cent annual rate. Though the European Central Bank could cut rates as soon as April, many economists think that might not happen until June.
Rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the country leaving renters in some Canadians cities priced out. Here's the least affordable places to rent.
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of Strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
A grainy sonar image recorded by a private pilot has reinvigorated interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries: What happened to Amelia Earhart when her plane vanished during her flight around the world in 1937?
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Worried that it may disappear for good, residents in Cape Ray, N.L. tied up a mysterious shipwreck on Tuesday, anchoring it to the beach in a bid to preserve the wreckage and find some answers about its origins.
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
The fire that prompted an alert on Tuesday asking residents in east-central Alberta to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke is under investigation.
Canada’s new 988 suicide prevention helpline has received approximately 1,000 calls and nearly 450 texts per day since its launch in November, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), which operators say is consistent with what they expected.
A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia and posting a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse, authorities said Wednesday.
Former President Donald Trump has won the last remaining unresolved delegate from New Hampshire, giving him a 13-9 delegate advantage in the Granite State over former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
A surge of earthquakes at Kilauea's summit prompted scientists to raise the alert level for the Hawaiian volcano on Wednesday. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes.
The United Nations' top court on Wednesday rejected large parts of a case filed by Ukraine alleging that Russia bankrolled separatist rebels in the country's east a decade ago and has discriminated against Crimea's multiethnic community since its annexation of the peninsula.
Security cameras captured what police say was an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old while she walked to school in Arizona.
Donald Trump's private jet, emblazoned with his last name in bold white letters, was parked nearby when Air Force One landed in Florida, where President Joe Biden labelled his predecessor and potential opponent in this year's campaign as a 'loser' while raising money for his reelection on Tuesday.
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are touting a record-setting fundraising year — his first full calendar year at the helm of the party — while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals raised less than half of that in donations from Canadians.
The federal government is pledging a $362.4-million top-up to its interim housing assistance program for asylum seekers. Immigration Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Wednesday, citing what he called the need to provide support that reflects the impact of asylum claims across the country.
With just months to go before patients can start making appointments, dentists, hygienists and other dental-care providers are still waiting for crucial details about how the federal government's new dental-care plan will work -- and how much they will be compensated.
China on Wednesday reported the death of a woman due to an infection of combined H3N2 and H10N5 strains of bird flu after a cross-species transmission, but said the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.
When Elmo posted a kind-hearted check-in this week on X, formally known as Twitter, he may have assumed he’d be shielded by these social mores. But he comes from 'Sesame Street,' which is no place for lies.
A region of the moon that's at the centre of a new international space race because it may contain water ice could be less hospitable than once thought, new research has found.
When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, the question on fans' minds quickly became: Will Taylor Swift be able to attend to support her partner, the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, if she has a concert in Tokyo the day before?
On Wednesday, Uriel Rincon pointed across a Brooklyn federal courtroom and identified Karl Jordan Jr. as the shooter in one of the world's most infamous killings in hip-hop history. Jordan and Ronald Washington, an accused accomplice, have pleaded not guilty to murder.
Low pandemic-era interest rates sparked a real estate boom across Canada, but in the pre-construction market there's trouble on the horizon. An insolvency trustee explains the "double whammy" that's coming.
Canada's economy appears to have ended 2023 on a stronger note than expected, which economists say could push back the timeline for interest rate cuts this year.
Canada's new limit on visas for international students will cool the high demand for rental units and slow the rate of rent hikes, but it won't necessarily be a big factor in solving the country's housing affordability crisis, observers say.
The spotlight will be on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Donations poured in Wednesday to replace a destroyed statue of Jackie Robinson on what would have been the 105th birthday of the first player to break Major League Baseball's color barrier.
The PGA Tour is getting a US$3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group in a deal that would give players access to more than US$1.5 billion as equity owners in the new PGA Tour Enterprises.
The International Sports Press Association has condemned journalists' "deplorable" behaviour at the Africa Cup of Nations after several incidents including fighting and celebrating in the stands.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Electric vehicles that typically weigh more than gasoline-powered cars can easily crash through steel highway guardrails that are not designed to withstand the extra force, raising concerns about the nation’s roadside safety system, according to crash test data released Wednesday by the University of Nebraska.
