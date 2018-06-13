U.S. Fed raises interest rate a quarter point, signals further raises ahead
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, on June 19, 2015. (Andrew Harnik / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 2:14PM EDT
The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised its short-term federal fund rate by 0.25 points to a range of 1.75 to 2 per cent.
More coming.
