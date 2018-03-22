U.S. facing off against AT&T to block merger with Time Warner
This May 14, 2014 file photo shows an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass. (AP / Steven Senne, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 5:00AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is facing off against AT&T to block the telephone giant from absorbing Time Warner, in a case that could shape how consumers get -- and how much they pay for -- streaming TV and movies.
Opening arguments come Thursday in the landmark antitrust case in federal court in Washington. The Justice Department has sued to block the $85 billion deal, saying it would hurt competition and consumers would have to pay more to watch their favourite shows, whether on a TV screen, smartphone or tablet.
AT&T insists the merger is needed to compete in a rapidly shifting marketplace as more people use streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and others. It denies the government's assertion that the merger would limit choice and push up prices.