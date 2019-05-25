U.S. FAA investigating Chick-fil-A's exclusion at Texas airport
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018 file photo, Chick-fil-A signage is seen in downtown, Athens, Ga. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 5:18PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO -- The Federal Aviation Administration says it's investigating a decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from an airport concession contract in San Antonio over opposition to the fast-food chain owners' record on LGBT issues.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the FAA told San Antonio officials Friday it's investigating complaints the city-owned airport discriminated "against a private company due to the expression of the owner's religious beliefs."
City Attorney Andy Segovia said his office is reviewing the FAA's notice.
The Atlanta-based restaurant chain has faced opposition elsewhere over donating millions over the years to groups that oppose same-sex marriage.
Texas lawmakers this month approved a bill that would prohibit cities from taking "adverse action" against an individual based on contributions to religious organizations.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signalled he will sign the legislation.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Topshop and Topman closing all U.S. stores; Canadian locations unaffected
- Budding Canadian entrepreneurs to pitch ideas to the Duke of York
- CEOs get US$800,000 pay raise, leaving workers further behind
- TSX rebounds on trade optimism; crude oil has worst week of the year
- China ramps up war of rhetoric in trade standoff with U.S.