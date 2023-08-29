U.S. consumer confidence wanes with prices still high and signs of a cooling job market
Americans are feeling less confident financially as summer comes to a close and high prices and interest rates weigh on their willingness to spend.
There were also signs Tuesday of cooling in what has been a very resilient U.S. jobs market.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in July. Analysts were expecting a reading of 116.
August's swoon -- which has somewhat mirrored the stock market decline this month -- erased gains from June and July.
The index measures both Americans' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both measures saw significant declines in August.
Consumers' view of current conditions fell to 144.8 from 153, and the index for future expectations slid to 80.2 from 88 in July. Readings below 80 for future expectations historically signals a recession within a year.
Consumer spending accounts for around 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity, so economists and investors pay close attention to their mood to gauge how it may affect the broader economy.
Confidence appeared to rebound late in the spring as inflation eased in the face of 11 interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But this month's downturn reflects consumer anxiety over spending on non-essential goods, particularly if they have to put it on a credit card with an elevated interest rate.
The cost of every day, essential items also has consumers frustrated.
"Write-in responses showed that consumers were once again preoccupied with rising prices in general, and for groceries and gasoline in particular," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board. She said the retreat in consumer confidence was evident across all age groups.
The downturn in spending has showed up in the earnings reports of many high-profile retailers. Target recently reported its first quarterly sales decline in six years earlier this month, dragged down by cautious spending. Home Depot, the nation's largest home improvement retailer, said that sales continue to decline, with a fall-off in big-ticket items like appliances and other things that often require financing.
On Tuesday, Best Buy reported that its sales and profits slid in the second quarter as the nation's largest consumer electronics chain continues to wrestle with a pullback in spending on gadgets after Americans splurged during the pandemic.
The U.S. economy -- the world's largest -- has proved surprisingly resilient in the face of sharply higher borrowing costs. Employers are adding a strong 278,000 jobs a month so far this year; and at 3.5 per cent in July, the unemployment rate is not far off a half-century low.
Tumbling inflation and sturdy hiring had raised hopes the Fed just might pull off a so-called soft landing -- slowing the economy just enough to tame inflation without tipping the United States into recession.
But recent data suggests that Americans might be tightening their budgets as the school year begins, and with the all-important holiday season just a couple months away.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.