U.S. company faces criminal charges over pipeline explosion

Natural gas pipes rise above ground level where the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline connects to the North American pipeline grid, in Dracut, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2005. (AP / Steven Senne) Natural gas pipes rise above ground level where the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline connects to the North American pipeline grid, in Dracut, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2005. (AP / Steven Senne)

MORE Business News