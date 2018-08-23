U.S., China raise tariffs in new round of trade dispute
A jockey truck passes a stack of 40-foot China Shipping containers at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. on Thursday, July, 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 2:09AM EDT
BEIJING - The United States and China imposed more tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other's automobiles, factory machinery and other goods Thursday in an escalation of a battle over Beijing's technology policy that companies worry will chill global economic growth.
The 25 per cent increases took effect as envoys from both sides held their first high-level talks in two months in Washington. No details were released about the two-day meeting that started Wednesday.
The penalties, previously announced, apply to $16 billion of goods from both sides including automobiles and metal scrap from the United States and Chinese-made factory machinery and electronic components. They follow last month's first round of tariff increases of the same size by both sides on $34 billion of each other's imports.
The Chinese government criticized the U.S. increase as a violation of World Trade Organization rules and said it would file a legal challenge.
Beijing has rejected U.S. demands to scale back plans for state-led technology development that its trading partners say violate its market-opening commitments and American officials worry might erode the United States' industrial leadership.
With no settlement in sight, economists warn the conflict could spread and knock up to 0.5 percentage points off global economic growth through 2020.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Infrastructure agency hands $1.28 billion loan to Montreal rail project
- Crude-by-rail exports above 200,000 barrels per day for the first time in June
- Two-week high in oil price and strong RBC results help lift Toronto stock market
- WestJet cancelling flights between Montreal and Quebec City this fall
- Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market