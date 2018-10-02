U.S.-based Lime to roll out electric scooters in Canada for first time
LimeBike's electric shareable scooters is coming to Canada. (LimeBike/YouTube)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 2:50PM EDT
WATERLOO, Ont. -- Lime is rolling out its electric scooter business for the first time in a Canadian market.
The California-based brand says it began an e-scooter pilot program in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday on a network of local university and business campus roads.
Lime doesn't use docking stations for its e-scooters, which instead can be located and unlocked through the company's app and picked up from wherever they were left by the previous rider.
The company says the e-scooters will cost $1 to unlock and a small per-minute fee to ride.
It will take the e-scooters out of circulation in Canada in the winter months when conditions make using the devices difficult.
Lime intends to launch in 50 new international cities by the end of 2018 and hopes to expand further in Canada.
