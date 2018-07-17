U.S. and Canadian stocks creep higher at late-morning, loonie lower
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:08PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading, while the loonie moved lower compared with the U.S. dollar.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.35 points to 16,498.08, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.88 points to 25,077.24. The S&P 500 index was up 4.06 points to 2,802.49 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 7.97 points to 7,813.69.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.82 cents US, down from an average value of 76.12 cents US on Monday.
The August crude contract was down 84 cents to US$67.22 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.75 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $12.60 to US$1,227.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.76 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Trudeau seeks 'paths forward' after Greyhound's western withdrawal
- U.S. and Canadian stocks creep higher at late-morning, loonie lower
- A founder of WestJet, JetBlue commits to buying 60 Airbus planes for new airline
- Japan, EU to sign trade deal eliminating nearly all tariffs
- Almost a third of Canadians 'very stressed about money,' report finds