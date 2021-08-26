TORONTO -- North American stock markets faltered on Thursday as investors waited to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will change its tone in its Friday meeting.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.17 points at 20,504.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 192.38 points at 35,213.12. The S&P 500 index was down 26.27 points at 4,469.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 96.05 points at 14,945.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.05 cents US compared with 79.25 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was down 94 cents at US$67.42 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 29 cents at US$4.21 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.20 at US$1,799.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$4.26 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.