U.S. again extends limited reprieve on tech sales to Huawei
In this Thursday, March 7, 2019 file photo, two men use their mobile phones outside a Huawei retail shop in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Frank Bajak, The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 2:55PM EST
The Trump administration has extended for 90 more days a limited reprieve on U.S. technology sales to Huawei.
The U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese tech company in May, deeming it a national security risk. That means U.S. firms aren't allowed to sell technology to Huawei without government approval.
But numerous loopholes have been exploited. U.S. companies, for example, continue to supply Huawei chips made outside the United States.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Monday's extension will allow wireless companies to keep offering service in remote parts of the U.S. Larger U.S. wireless companies do not use equipment from Huawei, while smaller, rural carriers do.
It's the second 90-day renewal since the administration imposed sanctions in May.
