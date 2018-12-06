

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been reprimanded for failing to report income within time limits set by Parliament.

A parliamentary committee for standards said Thursday that Johnson has acknowledged his mistake and taken steps to prevent it from recurring.

Johnson was found to have failed to make timely income reports on nine recent occasions. The amount involved totalled more than 52,700 pounds ($67,000).

Johnson resigned from his Cabinet position to protest Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. He remains in Parliament and is bound by its reporting rules.

He was found to have failed to report outside income within 28 days as required. Most of the income came from royalties for books Johnson has authored and for his work as a journalist.

The investigation began in October.