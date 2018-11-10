U.K. ex-minister says other officials may resign over Brexit
In this March 3, 2016 file photo, Universities Minister Jo Johnson is photographed prior to giving a speech on science, universities and the EU at the Babbage Lecture Theatre, University of Cambridge in Cambridge. England. (Chris Radburn/PA via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 8:30AM EST
LONDON -- A former U.K. minister says others may step down from the government to protest Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan.
Jo Johnson told BBC radio Saturday it is up to members of Parliament to take a stand.
He said that if others decide to resign, "good on them."
Johnson, the younger brother of Boris Johnson, stepped down as a transport minister Friday and called for a second Brexit referendum. He said May's Brexit plan would damage Britain's national interest.
He said the plan is so different from what had been promised during the 2016 referendum that a second vote is needed.
May has rejected all demands for another vote, saying the 2016 vote in favour of leaving the European Union is definitive.
Difficult negotiations between Britain and the EU continue.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- U.K. ex-minister says other officials may resign over Brexit
- Ontario Cannabis Store blames growers' label mix-up for new delivery delays
- Toronto stock market lower as energy sinks, oil trades lower; U.S. markets down
- Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in Surrey, B.C. creek
- Sidewalk Labs to weigh suggestions from panel for Toronto smart city project