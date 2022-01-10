U.K. developers told they must foot bill for unsafe cladding

In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 14, 2017, smoke rises from a fire in the Grenfell Tower building in west London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham FILE) In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 14, 2017, smoke rises from a fire in the Grenfell Tower building in west London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham FILE)

MORE Business News