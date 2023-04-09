Twitter brands BBC a 'government funded media' organization
The BBC is seeking a swift resolution after Twitter branded it as "government funded media."
Britain's national broadcaster is predominantly funded by UK households via a license fee, which is also required to watch non-BBC channels or live services. This is supplemented by income from commercial operations.
The @BBC account -- which has 2.2 million followers -- is currently branded as government funded. The label has not been given to the BBC's other accounts, including BBC News (World) and BBC Breaking News.
Twitter has not given a definition for what it considers "government funded media" to constitute.
In a statement provided to CNN, the BBC said: "We are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible.
"The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee."
The BBC received the label after a similar one was given to America's National Public Radio (NPR).
Twitter initially designated the US broadcaster as "state-affiliated media," putting it on a par with Russian propaganda network RT and China's Xinhua News Agency.
Following backlash from NPR -- who said it would not tweet from the account while the label was in place -- it was instead changed to "government funded media."
NPR receives some funding from public institutions but the vast majority comes from sources such as corporate sponsorships and NPR membership fees.
Twitter defines state-affiliated media outlets as outlets "where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution."
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.