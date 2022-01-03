Turkey's inflation hits a 19-year high of 36 per cent

A woman changes Turkish lira for USD at a currency exchange shop, in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 16, 2021. (Burhan Ozbilici / AP) A woman changes Turkish lira for USD at a currency exchange shop, in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 16, 2021. (Burhan Ozbilici / AP)

MORE Business News