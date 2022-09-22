Turkey's central bank makes big rate cut amid 80 per cent inflation

People walk along a commercial passage in Eminonu district in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sept. 5, 2022. (Francisco Seco / AP) People walk along a commercial passage in Eminonu district in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sept. 5, 2022. (Francisco Seco / AP)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada

The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.