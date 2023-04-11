Tupperware stock plunges after warning it could go out of business
Tupperware shares fell nearly 50 per cent Monday following a bleak warning that its future is looking murky.
In a regulatory filing late Friday, the container maker said there's "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," and that it's working with financial advisers to find financing to stay afloat.
Tupperware said it won't have enough cash to fund its operations if it doesn't secure additional money. The company said it is exploring potential layoffs, and it's reviewing its real estate portfolio for potential money-saving efforts.
The New York Stock Exchange also warned that Tupperware's stock is in danger of being de-listed for not filing a required annual report.
"Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position," CEO Miguel Fernandez said in a press release. "The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position."
The 77-year-old business has been struggling in recent years to maintain its relevance against rivals. It has been trying to shed its staid image and attract younger customers with newer and trendier products. It also struck a deal with Target last year to sell its products.
Several issues are hurting Tupperware, including a "sharp decline in the number of sellers, a consumer pullback on home products, and a brand that still does not fully connect with younger consumers," according to Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail.
Saunders said Tupperware is in a "precarious position" financially because it's struggling to grow sales, and because it's asset-light it doesn't have "much capacity to raise money."
"The company used to be a hotbed of innovation with problem-solving kitchen gadgets, but it has really lost its edge," he said.
Tupperware said the entry into Target is part of the brand's reinvention, which includes plans to grow the business through multiple retail channels and get its products in front of younger consumers who've never even heard of Tupperware parties.
But that has failed to work so far: Shares are down 90% over the past year. It also issued another "going concern" warning last November.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.