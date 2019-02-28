

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell as disappointing results from CIBC and TD Bank weighed on the financial sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 75.29 points to 15,999.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.16 points at 25,916.00. The S&P 500 index was down 7.89 points at 2,784.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 21.98 points at 7,532.53.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.94 cents US compared with an average of 76.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 28 cents at US$57.22 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 1.3 cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.10 at US$1,316.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.45 cents at US$2.95 a pound.