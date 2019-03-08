TSX weekly winning streak comes to an end on concerns about economic growth
Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007. (Larry MacDougal / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 2:49AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2019 4:21PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index registered its first losing week of the year as it closed down on weak U.S. jobs numbers and a drop crude oil prices.
The S&P/TSX composite index lost 60.30 points at 15,996.21.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.99 points at 25,450.24. The S&P 500 index was down 5.86 points at 2,743.07, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.32 points at 7,408.14.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.50 cents US compared with an average of 74.42 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude contract was down 59 cents at US$56.07 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down one tenth of a cent at US$2.86 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$1,299.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.7 cents at US$2.89 a pound.
