

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index is up in late-morning trading as U.S. stocks fell following the departure of a top economic adviser in the White House.

Wall Street's move lower follows weakness in global markets overnight after the departure of Gary Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council.

Cohn had been the leading internal opponent to President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel. Investors fear his departure could mean more protectionist policies from the White House.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.01 points to 15,588.20, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 135.35 points to 24,748.77. The S&P 500 index was down 9.57 points to 2,718.55 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 2.16 points to 7,369.85.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.15 cents US, down from an average price of 77.53 cents US following the Bank of Canada's decision to keep its key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent.

The April crude contract was down 14 cents to US$62.46 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.78 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$7.20 to US$1,328.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents to US$3.14 a pound.