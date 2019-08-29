

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index finished in the black ahead of the long weekend, while markets south of the border were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 57.58 points to 16,442.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 41.03 points to 26,403.28. The S&P 500 index gained 1.88 points to 2,926.46, while the Nasdaq composite fell 10.51 points to 7,962.88.

The Canadian dollar averaged 75.22 cents US, up from an average of 75.21 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract shed US$1.61 to US$55.10 per barrel and the October natural gas contract dropped about a penny to roughly US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract lost US$7.50 to US$1,529.40 an ounce and the December copper contract retreated by about three cents to US$2.55 a pound.