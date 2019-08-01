

The Associated Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up moderately despite weakness in several sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.02 points at 16,487.58, with some of the lift provided by Shopify, BCE and Thomson Reuters.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 259.69 points at 27,123.96. The S&P 500 index was up 27.38 points at 3,007.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 119.84 points at 8,295.26.

The Canadian dollar traded at just under 75.70 cents US, down compared with Wednesday's average of 76.06 cents US.

The September crude contract was down $1.60 at US$56.98 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up about a cent at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $11.30 at US$1,426.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent at US$2.66 a pound.