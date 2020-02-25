TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index suffered its worst day in four-and-a-half years as it fell by triple digits for a third straight day amid growing concerns about the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak that began in China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 385.37 points or 2.2 per cent at 17,177.37, the largest single-day decrease since August 2015.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 879.44 points at 27,081.36. The S&P 500 index was down 97.68 points at 3,128.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 255.67 points at 8,965.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.30 cents US compared with an average of 75.31 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.53 at US$49.90 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 0.8 of a cent at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$26.60 at US$1,650.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.