TSX shows modest gain, loonie down slightly against U.S. dollar
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 12:48AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 26, 2018 11:55AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's dollar and the main Toronto stock index are showing only minimal changes this morning.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.87 points to 16,208.88, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.61 points to 26,473.40. The S&P 500 index was up 14.15 points to 2,853.40 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 48.04 points to 7,459.20.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.12 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 81.15 cents US.
The March crude contract was up 41 cents to US$65.92 per barrel and the March natural gas contract up eight cents to US$3.18 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down $11.70 to US$1,351.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents to US$3.19 a pound.
