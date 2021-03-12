TORONTO -- Strong employment numbers for February propelled the Canadian dollar to a three-year high while the TSX climbed for a sixth-straight day to set another record close.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.04 cents US after hitting an intraday high of 80.26, compared with 79.61 cents US on Thursday.

The S&P/TSX composite index reversed losses for most of the day to close up 6.75 points to 18,851.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 293.05 points at 32,778.64. The S&P 500 index was up 4.0 points at 3,943.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 78.81 points at 13,319.8.

The April crude oil contract was down 41 cents at US$65.61 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.8 cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$2.80 at US$1,719.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up one tenth of a cent at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.