TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed deeper into record territory in a quiet of day of trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 38.37 points to a record close of 17,597.39 after hitting an intraday high of 17,620.19.

U.S. stock markets are closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.61 cents US compared with an average of 76.56 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up 12 cents at US$58.70 per barrel as of mid-afternoon and the February natural gas contract was down 6.3 cents at US$1.94 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,560.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.15 of a cent at US$2.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020