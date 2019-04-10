TSX rises on tame U.S. inflation data, crude oil hits five-month high
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 4:32PM EDT
TORONTO -- Tame U.S. inflation data and higher crude oil prices prompted Canada's main stock index to resume its upward trajectory.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 59.84 points to 16,396.29.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.58 points at 26,157.16. The S&P 500 index was up 10.01 points at 2,888.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.97 points at 7,964.24.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.04 cents US compared with an average of 75.10 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude contract was up 63 cents at US$64.61 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.70 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$1,313.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.85 of a cent at US$2.93 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada Goose announces global expansion
- Yahoo to pay $117.5 million in latest settlement over massive breach
- TSX rises on tame U.S. inflation data, crude oil hits five-month high
- Claire's employee quits after being told to pierce ears of a crying child
- Cogeco working to restore reputation for service with system troubles fixed: CEO