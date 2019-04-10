

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Tame U.S. inflation data and higher crude oil prices prompted Canada's main stock index to resume its upward trajectory.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 59.84 points to 16,396.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.58 points at 26,157.16. The S&P 500 index was up 10.01 points at 2,888.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.97 points at 7,964.24.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.04 cents US compared with an average of 75.10 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up 63 cents at US$64.61 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$1,313.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.85 of a cent at US$2.93 a pound.