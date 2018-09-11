TSX records first daily gain of September, joining positive day for U.S. markets
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 12:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:36PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock market posted its first gains of September, joining U.S. markets in a positive day of trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.16 points to 16,094.25, recovering some of the losses over the past seven trading sessions.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.99 points to 25,971.06. The S&P 500 index was up 10.76 points to 2,887.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.31 points at 7,972.47
The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.10 cents US compared with an average of 75.97 cents US on Monday.
The October crude contract was up US$1.71 to US$69.25 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 2.4 cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.40 to US$1,202.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.65 cents at US$2.62 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada-EU trade deal boosts container traffic at Montreal port: Officials
- TREB sends members cease-and-desist letters over publication of GTA sales data
- Manitoba to spend up to $1.48 million to help jacket maker Canada Goose expand
- Cadbury owner Mondelez stockpiling chocolate ahead of Brexit
- CIBC chief calls for clearer foreign investment rules, more competitive tax scheme