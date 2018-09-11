

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock market posted its first gains of September, joining U.S. markets in a positive day of trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.16 points to 16,094.25, recovering some of the losses over the past seven trading sessions.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.99 points to 25,971.06. The S&P 500 index was up 10.76 points to 2,887.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.31 points at 7,972.47

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.10 cents US compared with an average of 75.97 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.71 to US$69.25 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 2.4 cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.40 to US$1,202.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.65 cents at US$2.62 a pound.