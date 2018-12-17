TSX rebounds on boost from key sectors; loonie falls on lower crude prices
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.32 cents US compared with an average of 74.63 cents US on Monday.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 11:58PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 18, 2018 11:40AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by the influential financial, industrial and materials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.56 points at 14,433.21.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 167.79 points at 23,760.77. The S&P 500 index was up 11.75 points at 2,557.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.81 points at 6,801.54.
The February crude contract was down US$2.13 at US$48.07 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 15.4 cents at US$3.68 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$1,250.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 6.95 cents at US$2.68 a pound.
