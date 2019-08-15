TSX rebounds from worst day of year but still closes lower on economic worries
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 12:29PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:35PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rebounded from its worst day of the year but still closed lower amid continuing concerns about a global economic slowdown.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 33.41 points at 16,012.53.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.97 points at 25,579.39. The S&P 500 index was up seven points at 2,847.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.32 points at 7,766.62.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.05 cents US, compared with an average of 75.13 cents US on Wednesday.
The September crude contract was down 76 cents at US$54.47 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 8.9 cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$3.40 at US$1,531.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.59 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- B.C. liquor branch issues call for suppliers of pot-based edibles
- Canopy Growth shares tumble after Q1 earnings miss, $1.28B loss
- Intact inks $1B deal for two insurers as a portal to rich clients
- U.S. stocks veer lower in latest bout of market volatility
- Hong Kong cuts taxes to shore up economy amid protests