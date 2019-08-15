

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rebounded from its worst day of the year but still closed lower amid continuing concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 33.41 points at 16,012.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.97 points at 25,579.39. The S&P 500 index was up seven points at 2,847.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.32 points at 7,766.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.05 cents US, compared with an average of 75.13 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude contract was down 76 cents at US$54.47 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 8.9 cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.40 at US$1,531.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.59 a pound.