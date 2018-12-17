TSX rebounds despite crude prices slipping again to 15-month low
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.32 cents US compared with an average of 74.63 cents US on Monday.
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rebounded a little from the prior day's losing session even though oil prices fell deeply to an almost two-year low.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 54.24 points at 14,416.89.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 82.66 points at 23,675.64. The S&P 500 index eked out a 0.22 of a point increase at 2,546.16, while the Nasdaq composite was up 30.18 points at 6,783.91.
The February crude contract was down US$3.60 at US$46.60 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 31 cents at US$3.84 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$1,253.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down nine cents at US$2.66 a pound.
