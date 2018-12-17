

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rebounded a little from the prior day's losing session even though oil prices fell deeply to an almost two-year low.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 54.24 points at 14,416.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 82.66 points at 23,675.64. The S&P 500 index eked out a 0.22 of a point increase at 2,546.16, while the Nasdaq composite was up 30.18 points at 6,783.91.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.33 cents US compared with an average of 74.63 cents US on Monday.

The February crude contract was down US$3.60 at US$46.60 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 31 cents at US$3.84 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$1,253.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down nine cents at US$2.66 a pound.