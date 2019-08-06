TSX outperforms U.S. markets as gold hits US$1,500 for first time in six years
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11:36PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:12PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index outperformed its U.S. counterparts as the price of gold surpassed US$1,500 an ounce for the first time in more than six years amid growing concerns about an economic slowdown.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 115.73 points to 16,265.22.
In New York, the S&P 500 was up 2.21 points to 2,883.98. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 22.45 points to 26,007.07, while the Nasdaq rose 29.56 points to 7,862.83.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.06 cents US, down from an average of 75.45 cents US on Tuesday.
The September crude contract was US$51.09, down US$2.54 per barrel from Tuesday and the September natural gas contract was down 2.8 cents at US$2.08 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was at US$1,519.60 an ounce, up US$35.40 from Tuesday and the September copper contract was up 1.35 cents at US$2.57 a pound.
