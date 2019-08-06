

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index outperformed its U.S. counterparts as the price of gold surpassed US$1,500 an ounce for the first time in more than six years amid growing concerns about an economic slowdown.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 115.73 points to 16,265.22.

In New York, the S&P 500 was up 2.21 points to 2,883.98. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 22.45 points to 26,007.07, while the Nasdaq rose 29.56 points to 7,862.83.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.06 cents US, down from an average of 75.45 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude contract was US$51.09, down US$2.54 per barrel from Tuesday and the September natural gas contract was down 2.8 cents at US$2.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was at US$1,519.60 an ounce, up US$35.40 from Tuesday and the September copper contract was up 1.35 cents at US$2.57 a pound.

Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)