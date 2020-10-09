TORONTO -- The Toronto Stock Exchange closed slightly higher on Friday, as oil prices fell and Canadian stocks were outshone by climbing U.S. equities and a surge in the price of gold.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.27 points at 16,562.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 161.39 points at 28,586.90.

The S&P 500 index was up 30.30 points at 3,477.13 , while the Nasdaq composite was up 158.96 points at 11,579.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.13 cents US compared with 75.64 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down 59 cents US at US$40.60 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 11.4 cents US at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$31.10 at US$1,926.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly 4.1 cents US at US$3.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct.9, 2020