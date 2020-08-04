TORONTO -- The main stock index in Toronto closed higher as commodities rose following a deadly explosion in Beirut and Canadian markets caught up with their American peers after Monday's Civic Holiday break.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 198.83 points at 16,368.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 164.07 points at 26,828.47. The S&P 500 index was up 11.90 points at 3,306.51, and the Nasdaq composite was up 38.37 points at a record 10,941.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.78 US compared with 74.60 on Friday.

The September crude contract was up 69 cents at US$41.70 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 9.2 cents at US$2.19 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$34.70 at a record US$2,021.00 an ounce. The September copper contract was down 1.75 cents at just over US$2.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2020.