

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended its weakest week of the year down just slightly while U.S. market rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 24.20 points to 16,297.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.01 points at 25,942.37. The S&P 500 index was up 10.68 points at 2,881.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.35 points at 7,916.94.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.53 cents US compared with an average of 74.17 cents US on Thursday after Statistics Canada reported the economy added 106,500 jobs in April, the biggest one-month gain since the government started keeping comparable data in 1976.

The June crude contract was down four cents at US$61.66 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 2.4 cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$1,287.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.