

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher to end the week as gains in the materials sector offset an energy pullback.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 37.36 points at 16,613.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.25 points at 26,543.33. The S&P 500 index was up 13.71 points at 2,939.88, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.72 points at 8,146.40.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.29 cents US compared with an average of 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.91 at US$63.30 per barrel and the June natural gas contract up 3.2 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$9.10 at US$1,288.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.65 cents at US$2.89 a pound.