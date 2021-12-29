TSX moves higher as markets enjoy so-called 'Santa Claus rally'

The so-called "Santa Claus rally" was in effect Wednesday, as Canada's main stock index closed higher on the first day of trading since the Christmas holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 114.97 points at 21,344.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.42 points at 36,488.63. The S&P 500 was up 6.71 points at 4,793.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.50 points at 15,766.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.10 cents US compared with 78.05 on Dec. 24.

The February crude contract was up 58 cents at US$76.56 per barrel, and the February natural gas contract was down 3.5 cents at $3.85 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$5.10 at US$1805.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$4.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2021.