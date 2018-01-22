

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the industrials and materials sectors moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.28 points to 16,325.18, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.61 points to 26,054.11. The S&P 500 index was up 6.83 points to 2,817.13 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 33.88 points to 7,370.26.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.33 cents US, up from an average price of 80.26 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up six cents to US$63.37 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up two cents to US$3.21 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up $1.50 to US$1,334.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.19 a pound.