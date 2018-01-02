

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed higher in its first day of trading for the year, boosted by gains in the materials, energy and health-care sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.95 points to 16,262.08, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 59.57 points to 24,778.79. The S&P 500 index was up 16.46 points to 2,690.07 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 81.97 points to 6,985.36.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.78 cents US, up from an average price of 79.71 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down 23 cents to US$60.19 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up six cents to US$3.01 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.00 to US$1,311.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent to US$3.27 a pound.