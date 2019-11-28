TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index inched up to a new high on a quiet day of trading with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 13.95 points at 17,114.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.27 cents US compared with an average of 75.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was up 13 cents at US$58.24 per barrel in afternoon trading and the January natural gas contract was down 2.2 cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$1.30 at US$1,462.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.15 cents at US$2.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.