TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index climbed to record highs despite declines by the key energy and materials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 58.93 points at 17,293.42 after hitting an all-time high of 17,301.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 83.28 points at 28,907.05. The S&P 500 index was up 22.78 points at 3,288.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 95.07 points at 9,273.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.64 cents US compared with an average of 76.62 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down 96 cents at US$$58.08 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.18 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$9.50 at US$1,550.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.75 cents at US$2.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.