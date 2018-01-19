TSX higher, U.S. stock markets mixed; Loonie edges lower
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 8:36AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2018 11:24AM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index made gains in late-morning trading, powered by gains in the industrial, financial and material sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.68 points to 16,340.15, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.26 points to 25,984.55. The S&P 500 index was up 2.81 points to 2,800.84 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 8.72 points to 7,304.77.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.32 cents US, down from an average price of 80.35 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was down 54 cents to US$63.35 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down one cent to US$3.20 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$6.30 to US$1,333.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent to US$3.19 a pound.
