TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index got a small lift on gains in the technology, industrials and materials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 33.39 points at 16,369.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.42 points at 26,805.53. The S&P 500 index was up 5.77 points at 3,010.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.00 points at 8,185.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.48 cents US, compared with an average of 76.42 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 26 cents at US$56.23 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 3.8 cents at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.00 at US$1,504.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.35 of a cent at US$2.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019