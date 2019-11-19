TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell slightly for a second straight day as a drop in crude oil prices pulls down the key energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 13.71 points at 17,011.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.20 points at 27,934.02. The S&P 500 index was down 1.85 points at 3,120.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.72 points at 8,570.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.55 cents US compared with an average of 75.68 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down US$1.79 at US$55.35 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 5.6 cents at US$2.51 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$1,474.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 3.65 cents at US$2.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2019