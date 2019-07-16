TSX falls for a second day despite gold futures hitting six-year high
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:29PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 4:43PM EDT
TORONTO -- Weakness in the industrials and energy sectors pushed Canada's main stock index lower despite the impact of gold futures hitting a new six-year high.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 18.21 points at 16,484.21.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 115.78 points at 27,219.85. The S&P 500 index was down 19.62 points at 2,984.42, while the Nasdaq composite was down 37.59 points at 8,185.21.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.61 cents US compared with an average of 76.62 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude contract was down 84 cents at US$56.78 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.30 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$12.10 at US$1,423.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.6 cents at US$2.72 a pound.
