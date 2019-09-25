

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell for a third-straight day while U.S. markets rebound as impeachment concerns took a back seat to possible progress on the trade war between the U.S. and China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 14.04 points at 16,784.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 162.94 points at 26,970.71. The S&P 500 index was up 18.27 points at 2,984.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.76 points at 8,077.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.36 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down 80 cents at US$56.49 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$27.90 at US$1,512.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.55 of a cent at US$2.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.