

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended its worst month of the year by falling in the wake of U.S. plans to impose tariffs on Mexican imports.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 51.75 points to 16,037.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 354.84 points at 24,815.04. The S&P 500 index was down 36.80 points at 2,752.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 114.57 points at 7,453.15.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 73.93 cents US compared with an average of 74.07 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was down US$3.09 at US$53.50 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 9.3 cents at US$2.45 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$18.70 at US$1,311.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.64 a pound.