TSX ends worst month of 2019 lower amid new U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 12:03AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 5:35PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended its worst month of the year by falling in the wake of U.S. plans to impose tariffs on Mexican imports.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 51.75 points to 16,037.49.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 354.84 points at 24,815.04. The S&P 500 index was down 36.80 points at 2,752.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 114.57 points at 7,453.15.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 73.93 cents US compared with an average of 74.07 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was down US$3.09 at US$53.50 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 9.3 cents at US$2.45 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$18.70 at US$1,311.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.64 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TSX ends worst month of 2019 lower amid new U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports
- Report suggests Alberta could face 'mild' recession, Atlantic economy will grow
- Economy posts another weak quarter of growth, but shows signs of rebound
- Martin Shkreli sues over ouster from pharmaceutical company
- Court OKs expedited appeal in NY Trump bank records case