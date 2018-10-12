

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index has snapped a five-day losing streak while U.S. markets made up a little of the lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 97.16 points to 15,414.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 287.16 points to 25,339.99. The S&P 500 index was up 38.76 points at 2,767.13, while the Nasdaq composite rose 167.83 points to 7,496.89.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.74 cents US compared with an average of 76.70 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up 37 cents at US$71.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 6.1 cents at US$3.16 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,222 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.25 of a cent at US$2.80 a pound.