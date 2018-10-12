TSX ends five-day losing streak while U.S. markets make up some losses
A TMX Group ticker is seen in Toronto, on May 9, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 4:44PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index has snapped a five-day losing streak while U.S. markets made up a little of the lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 97.16 points to 15,414.29.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 287.16 points to 25,339.99. The S&P 500 index was up 38.76 points at 2,767.13, while the Nasdaq composite rose 167.83 points to 7,496.89.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.74 cents US compared with an average of 76.70 cents US on Thursday.
The November crude contract was up 37 cents at US$71.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 6.1 cents at US$3.16 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,222 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.25 of a cent at US$2.80 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Non-medical cannabis was worth $3.3 billion to Canada's economy in 2016: StatCan
- Oilands bitumen prices are actually in negative territory, analyst calculates
- TSX ends five-day losing streak while U.S. markets make up some losses
- U.S. safety group wants Hyundai and Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles over fire concerns
- Deciem CEO removed after successful intervention by investor Estee Lauder